9-1-1 season 6 episode 3 promo: Athena’s search for justice

9-1-1 season 6 episode 3 is coming to Fox on Monday night, and we’ve got a pretty good sense already that it’s going to be special. Based on some of the info we’ve got right now, how can it not be?

The first thing that we should note about this episode (titled “The Devil You Know”) right now is that it could be specifically all about Bobby and Athena. Could other characters appear in it? Sure, but most of the promotional energy right now is focused into Peter Krause and Angela Bassett’s characters — and for good reason, we might add.

Throughout this episode, we’re going to have a chance to see a pretty important storyline for Athena as she tries to figure out what happened to her old childhood friend who went missing more than four decades ago. Her body was found within her old family home, and that means that her father of all people could rise to the top of the suspect list.

Does he mean that he did it? Well, this story is complicated. Athena knows better than anyone that people are capable of all sorts of unexpected things, but we also tend to think that there could be something more here. If her family is truly innocent, though, there will have to be a good explanation as to how someone did this and the truth was never discovered. This will be a hard case for Athena to solve, though, given that some may accuse her of having a bias from the very start. It could also also put her into a certain bit of danger, at least if you believe that promo below.

We hope that this storyline is resolved before episode 3 concludes — and that Athena finds some measure of closure on the other side. Is that too much to ask?

What do you think we’re going to see for Athena, Bobby, and others moving into 9-1-1 season 6 episode 3?

