Survivor 43 episode 3 preview: Another Beware Advantage?

As we get into Survivor 43 episode 3 in just a matter of days, it looks like another advantage is entering the game. Is it going to be the same as Cody’s? Well, we have to wait and see on that.

Before we go further, let’s just go ahead and state the following: We actually far prefer this new advantage to what we got last season with the passcodes at challenges. It’s obviously not something you could do more than this season / season 44 (which film back to back), but getting beads from everyone at camp was actually a pretty tall order for Cody. They also edited it together in a great way to make us think that he didn’t get them all before Tribal.

Below, you can get a few more details about episode 3 — which includes our proof another advantage is coming:

“I’ll Sign the Divorce Papers” – The Beware Advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote. Also, the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This synopsis actually suggests that multiple people could face a hard decision, which suggests that both Baka (yellow tribe) and Coco (blue tribe) could have these advantages found. We at least like with these that nobody is going to know right away that someone may have an idol. The only way we foresee people figuring it out is if we get to the merge and every tribe had someone randomly asking for beads. Otherwise, it could stay in the dark unless a person / one of their allies spills the beans. Since Cody isn’t the only person on Vesi (the red tribe) who knows about his, anything is possible since we are still early in the game.

What do you think we’ll be seeing with advantages entering Survivor 43 episode 3?

