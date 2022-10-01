His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date: October expectations

At some point during the month of October, are we going to learn the His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date at HBO or BBC One? Is that too much to ask?

In case you did not know already, it is clear that we are inching closer to the start of the final season. As some recent reports indicated, the co-production will be kicking off at some point in December here in the United States. Unfortunately, there is no specific date out there for the Philip Pullman adaptation, which has already been off the air for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for example, the global health crisis, in addition to the incredibly long period of time needed in order to film some of these episodes.

So as we get into the next few weeks, this is the time where we start to expect things to change a little bit. While we know that British dramas can be somewhat notorious for making people wait a long time to get premiere dates, HBO is not like that anywhere near as much. We tend to be far more optimistic that we’re going to get something soon on the subject of the future, and we’d honestly be a little disappointed if we did not. This is one of those shows that deserves a worthy send-off, and also a chance for people to catch up in the event that they are behind.

One thing that does feel reasonably clear is that His Dark Materials will once again air on Monday nights here in America. HBO has already a pretty jam-packed schedule on Sundays, and the past two seasons already carved out a home for themselves on Mondays. We don’t foresee some major reason for things to change now as we get close to the end of the road.

