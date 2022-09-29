His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date: Launch month revealed

We’ve been curious for a long time to get a His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date at HBO; now, we’ve got some official news!

In a new report over at Entertainment Weekly, it was confirmed that the Philip Pullman adaptation (which is a co-production with the network and the BBC) is going to be back at some point in December. It’d be nice to get something a little more specific than this but honestly, we’ll take whatever we can get at this point.

As many book readers know already, the final season is based on the Philip Pullman novel The Amber Spyglass that closes out the trilogy. There are so many stories that need to be wrapped up, and also higher stakes than ever before.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, here is what leading lady Dafne Keen (who plays Lyra) had to say on the subject:

“Season 3 is wild. It’s 100 percent the weirdest thing I’ve ever shot in my entire life … We’ve done so many weird locations and just surreal scenes where you’re talking about angels and God and the most random things ever. It was wild to film it and all the set dressing and everything was insane. If the other two [seasons] were already very fantastic, this one was a whole other level of that.”

One of the reasons why it has taken so long to get the show on the air comes down to something rather simple: The overall ambition of the story. There is SO much that needs to be done here in post-production, especially when there are so many CGI creations that need to be made. This show is not cheap, and that is why we’re so grateful that HBO and BBC gave us a finished product here. That’s something we never had with the Nicole Kidman movie.

