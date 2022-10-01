A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: October hopes

Is there a chance we learn something more about A Million Little Things season 5 over the course of October? Is it possible at all to get some premiere date news? If you are wondering about that, let’s just say that we don’t blame you! This is a show that has done a great job building up a devoted following over the years, and it does feel pretty darn weird that the show is not on the fall schedule for ABC.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any news to comfort you if you’re hoping to see more of the series over the next few months — that’s not going to happen. The network confirmed back in the spring that this is going to be a midseason entry, meaning that January is the absolute earliest that we could see it back on the air. Is it possible that we don’t get it until March? Absolutely, since the rest of the ABC schedule will be a big factor in all of this.

While we’d love to suggest that ABC announces an A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date at some point this month, even that feels unlikely for the time being. The more likely scenario here is that we get an official date in November, once we’re a little deeper into the fall. For now, we tend to think that the network is going to invest most of their energy into still promoting the shows on the air. Remember for a moment here that there are still shows like Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy that haven’t even come on the air yet! It makes perfect sense if you are ABC that you would want to pour a lot of attention into those shows and in the end, for good reason. You want to push the stuff that is readily available.

Given that season 5 could be the final one for the David Giuntoli series, we just hope that it gets a good bit of promotion and a fitting ending.

