Is City On A Hill new tonight on Showtime? A season 4 mystery

Is City On A Hill new tonight on Showtime? Is more content coming featuring Kevin Bacon and the rest of the cast?

If there is one word that we would use to describe the future of the series at this point, it’s “ambiguity.” Why is that? Well, there are a number of reasons for that! Take, for starters, the fact that there is no new episode on the app overnight or the network tomorrow. Last week was not only the season 3 finale, but it could very well prove to be the series finale. We’re not going to be around the bush here when we saw that there’s a lot of mystery around the future of the show. There is no season 4 renewal at the moment, and things could go either way when it comes to the future.

The biggest reason to have hope right now is that the majority of the time, Showtime works to give shows a fitting end, especially ones that last longer than a couple of seasons. Even Ray Donovan got a wrap-up movie eventually, despite an initial cancellation that made it seem like it was never going to happen. City On A Hill, however, is a show that isn’t generating a ton of mainstream attention. Even the show’s official Twitter account didn’t discuss it at all during season 3. None of this bodes altogether well on the surface, but there is still a chance for more given that there are still profits behind the scenes. Is this show generating subscriptions? Are there any financial incentives to keeping it around? These are the questions that the network may be working to answer.

One way or another, we hope we learn something about the end of the year. The last thing that needs to happen here is for this decision to be drawn out in some sort of ridiculous way.

