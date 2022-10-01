The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: October expectations

Now that we are officially into the month October, what does this mean for The Mandalorian season 3? Is it fair to expect a premiere date at this point?

We don’t want to get too cagey here, so let’s go ahead and make the following clear: We DO think that we’re going to find out something in the near future. It’s already been confirmed that the new season of the Disney+ hit is going to be back in February. Not only that, but we’ve already seen a trailer for what’s coming! There’s no need for Disney to stay cagey on this for some extremely long period of time.

As for whether or not we’ll get other updates this month … that’s a completely different story and we don’t want to generate false hope. We do think that by November, there’s a good chance that something will surface. We do think it’d be a mistake to close out Andor and not hype up anything when it comes to the future of Din Djarin and Grogu. This is one of the biggest shows that Disney+ has, after all, and we tend to personally think it’s going to be far more successful than the first two seasons. Remember for a moment here that the first two seasons came out at a time when this streaming service was still fairly new.

For those who have not heard as of yet, The Mandalorian season 3 is going to feature a different sort of journey for our heroes, especially now that Grogu has decided more on his future alongside Mando. They will explore further politics at Mandalore, and we tend to think that Katee Sackhoff will have a more important role to play than she has across the franchise so far.

