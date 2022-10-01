The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 spoilers: The ‘Lockdown’

Tomorrow night on AMC, The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 is here — are you ready for the beginning of the end?

Given how we’ve spent more than a decade watching this show and diving into this world, we’ll be the first to admit that it’s extremely strange having to say goodbye. We’ve gone on such a journey with a lot of these people and while we know that some will survive and there are spin-offs coming, that’s only for a select group of characters. There are plenty of others who we’ll never see again and we have to be prepared for that.

Rather than looking TOO far ahead in this piece, though, let’s just look at what is directly in front of us: “Lockdown.” That is the title for Sunday’s episode and the full episode 17 synopsis below gives you a slightly better sense of it:

Daryl and Negan rush to the Commonwealth to stop Hornsby from pursuing their families; Pamela faces protesters demanding justice for Sebastian’s crimes.

We do think that the majority of season 11 from here on out will revolve around the Commonwealth, which feels like a pretty fitting place to end this story when you really think about. For most of this show we’ve seen Daryl, Carol, and so many other characters struggle to do whatever they can to survive. They’ve been out in the wilderness and also random communities that came with their fair share of problems. This is one of the first times that they’ve been able to experience a full-fledged urban society that has adapted to the circumstances of the world. We can’t even claim that Sanctuary or some of the other towns we’ve seen over the years are like this.

