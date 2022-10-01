Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Any news in October?

As we dive head-first into the month of October today, let’s go ahead and pose the question: What does that mean for Ted Lasso season 3? Is there a reasonable chance we’ll get some more news this month?

We should start off here by saying that of course, we’d love for some more news to come out on that subject this month, and for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it’s already been over a year since the premiere of season 2, and we were also told for a good chunk of 2022 that we are going to be getting a little bit more news this summer. That, unfortunately, did not end up being true. Delays have pushed back the Jason Sudeikis’ series premiere, leaving us in a position where we have to sit around and speculate as to when the series will be coming back. As you would imagine, that’s not exactly the easiest thing in the world to deal with.

Recent reports have suggested that we could be waiting until winter or spring to actually get the show back on the air and when you think about that alone, it makes the odds fairly low that we’ll get some major season 3 news this month. We certainly don’t think that we’re going to get a premiere date.

However, could we still figure out something? We do tend to think so, especially when it comes to seeing a short teaser or, at the verry least, a premiere window like winter or spring. We do think it behooves Apple to at the very least, start thinking about some of this stuff. After all, other than Halloween costumes and FIFA, there probably isn’t all that much else when it comes to Ted Lasso in the month of October.

