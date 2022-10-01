NCIS season 20 episode 3: Wilmer Valderrama on emotional hour

Just in case you needed another reason to dive into NCIS season 20 episode 3 this Monday, we’ve got it from Wilmer Valderrama.

In a post on Instagram (see below), you can see the actor behind Nick Torres do his best to hype up an “unexpectedly personal” and emotional hour of TV. What this means remains to be seen, but isn’t anyone else more intrigued now than they were before? We know that personally, we are a million times over! There’s a lot of stuff to explore here for this character based not only on what we saw last season, but also the return of Dr. Grace Confalone.

Yet, the return of Dr. Grace to the show is not going to be for the reasons a lot of us would immediately expect. It is probably easy to make an assumption here that she is coming back for a case where her guidance is needed and that’s it. However, it turns out that the victim at the heart of this story is tied to her in some way — not only that, but someone could be out to hurt or at least capture her and Torres both. If you’re wanting a chance to see something a little bit different, this could be your opportunity. It’s also likely to be a pretty sharp transition from this past episode “Daddy Issues,” which was largely comedic and a little bit silly. (We know not every fan liked it because of that, but we did.)

Remember that this NCIS episode is likely one of a few that are Torres-centric this season … provided that he gets out of it okay.

