American Horror Story season 11: The theme of ‘NYC’

For those who did not know, American Horror Story season 11 is going to be premiering on FX come Wednesday, October 19. Isn’t it nice to have confirmation on that already? We tend to think so.

Of course, beyond just this it’s 100% nice to already have some promotional material for this upcoming batch of episodes. That includes the latest poster below, which continues to raise questions as to what this season is really about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

From what we’ve heard so far, it does appear that we are venturing into the past. We also do think that there’s a visual and cultural significance to what you are seeing here. There is a lavishness to some of the images that we’ve seen so far, though we should also note that this does not mean 100% that these are the costumes that we’re going to see in this upcoming season. There could be a little bit of an intentional mislead when it comes to that.

For those who missed the news a little bit earlier on in the week, Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone are going to be a part of the cast this time around — and there could be a few more faces announced, as well, down the road. We don’t want to say for sure that this season will exclusively remain in the past, mostly because 1984 played around with time a little bit close to the end of the season. We just think that, in general, there is going to be more of an effort to tell a consistent story (thankfully) than what we got during the Double Feature last year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 11 over on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

It draws nearer every day. FX’s AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/xaWW3Nu0xh — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 30, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







