Severance season 2 premiere date: Set for a big step?

If you are reading this article, then odds are you are stoked to get a Severance season 2 premiere date as soon as possible. Why wouldn’t you be given that this is one of the most-popular streaming shows out there right now?

The bad news, for those unaware, is that you’re not going to be getting the inventive Adam Scott series anytime soon. Apple TV+ has not announced anything to suggest that we’ll see it over the next few months and honestly, it’s not even logistically possible. Production on new episodes is set to begin this month, which is the real focal point of this article. Filming is almost here! This is the first big stepping stone we have to the premiere date, as everyone is going to be hard at work well into the winter and (presumably) until the start of the spring.

A late spring / early summer premiere date makes the most sense, and if there’s one hope we’d have for everyone involved in Severance, it is this: Patience. You don’t want to rush something great, especially when it comes to a second season. It can be really hard to maintain something that is already great, especially when you have so many questions floating out there. One of the realities with a series like this is that you probably can’t please everyone, but we think the writers are already aware of that. They just have to stay faithful to the original vision.

Hopefully, when we get around to the late winter we’ll start to get some more teases as to what the premiere date could be — and we’re hoping to get some more news about casting before then. Also, is it too much to ask for some sort of behind-the-scenes video to signal the start of production? That’d at least be a nice little treat to tide us over for all of the excellent courses coming our way with season 2 (and hopefully) beyond.

