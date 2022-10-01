The Rookie season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Is Chris alive?

Since The Rookie season 5 episode 2 is coming to ABC this weekend, why not go ahead and answer the question on everyone’s mind?

At the end of the premiere, serial killer Rosalind Dyer did her best to claim her latest victim: Chris. Lucy’s boyfriend was targeted largely due to his relationship to her, and it did feel like there was a good chance that the character was going to die.

So did that actually happen? There are some spoilers ahead from episode 2…

If you want to know, then yes, Chris is going to be okay. A sneak peek over at TVLine shows his arm in a cast, but him in pretty good spirits as he tries to convince Chen to enroll herself in a training program in Sacramento. However, she doesn’t want to do it, and Chris seems to nail part of the reason: She feels guilty leaving him behind. He encourages her to go, claiming that if she lets Rosalind stop her from doing this, then the serial killer has won in yet another way. Is that something she really wants to do?

Now, the reason we say that Chris only nails a part of this is because he misses out completely on the other force at play: Chen and Bradford. There is most likely another layer of guilt here as Lucy knows what was about to happen between her and her partner before she discovered Chris in danger. This is going to eat away at her. If she has feelings for someone else, the most caring thing she can do is end this relationship. Of course, it’s not quite that simple in her mind under these circumstances, but she really needs to think all this through emotionally. She may not be doing that fully as of yet, but our hope is that she’ll get there before the end of the next few episodes.

