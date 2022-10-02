Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8: Finding comfort

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8 is coming to Starz next weekend, and we probably don’t have to tell you how important this one is. There are only three episodes left! Sure, we know that there’s a season 3 coming and we’ve got some leeway that comes with that, but there is always a chance that some of your favorites don’t make it there.

Sure, we know that Kanan and Jukebox both stick around for the original show, but people like Lou Lou and Marvin? There’s danger there. (Raq’s future is a little more ambiguous, and a hot topic for discussion based on a like 50 Cent’s Kanan had in the OG show.)

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and get to why things are so tense right now. Check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

The rift between Raq and Kanan grows and Kanan seeks comfort elsewhere. Marvin lays low, waiting for the consequences of his actions to blow over. Raq sees dark clouds on the horizon.So what are these dark clouds?

They symbolize mostly the danger that is swirling all around Raq. Remember that she’s been forced to deal with Unique and the mob from New Jersey as of late, and then there’s the personal threat that comes from Malcolm Howard. The more that her own son distrusts her, who knows what other sort of problems could stem from that? What we’re trying to say at this point is pretty simple: She better be prepared for problems on all fronts. We’re already ready for our heart to get ripped out before all of this concludes for the year.

