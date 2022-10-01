The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 spoilers: On June, Serena’s battles

At the end of this upcoming episode of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, we will be at the official halfway point. It’s a crazy thing to imagine time has passed so quickly and yet, here we are. The story has grown progressively more intense over time, to the point where we have a better sense of what certain characters’ priorities are.

We know that this is a show that has managed to surprise before, and we have it under good authority that it will again. Isn’t star Elisabeth Moss a good source for this sort of information?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

Speaking to Forbes in a new interview, Moss made it clear that the June versus Serena battle is a little bit different than we’ve ever seen it before:

“To break that down a little bit, it’s really June versus Offred and Serena versus Mrs. Waterford. So, make of that what you will … Gilead has not gotten any weaker. Gilead is getting stronger but also smarter. It’s figuring out ways to make itself known and accepted internationally. This is very dangerous and very problematic for both June and Serena.”

We’re not sure that we’re at a place where these two will actually work together (Serena is of course horrible), but we do think Serena has to be realizing already that no matter what her plans are, she’s still a woman in Gilead’s eyes. At this point, she’s just lucky that Mrs. Wheeler exists so she has a place to hide. June, meanwhile, has to balance out her thirst for immediate revenge and the idea of a long game. Moss may be saying with this quote that each character has to ponder over and assess their next move; doing that could prove to be the only way that we move to the next chapter of the story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale

What do you think the future for June and Serena will look like on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







