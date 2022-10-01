Outlander season 7 premiere date: When will we find out?

Are we going to get more news in regards to an Outlander season 7 premiere date at some point in the near future? We probably don’t have to say there is a demand for it. Not only is this one of the best shows on TV, but we are also talking about one of the most passionate fandoms. There are a ton of people out there who would like to be able to prepare for Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast as soon as possible.

As for when we’ll actually be seeing new episodes, we’ve speculated already that spring feels most likely. Think March or April; the first half (eight episodes) of season 7 have already been filmed and now, we’re waiting for those episodes to be edited and prepared. Beyond just that, Starz needs to have the right spot in the schedule for them.

The good news is that this is a network that has no problem getting people some news far in advance. Think back for a minute here to last year. On November 22, we received confirmation that season 6 would premiere on March 6. That’s more than three whole months in advance! This is one of the reasons why we imagine we’ll get premiere-date news later this year, either in November or December. Who knows? We could get a teaser or a poster to go along with that.

One of the benefits to splitting up the 16-episode season is it enabling Starz to get the first half to all of us reasonably soon. Season 6 ended in a pretty epic way, and we know that with the Revolutionary War just about at full boil, this could be one of the most action-packed seasons we’ve had a chance to see.

As for whether or not it’s the final season, no one is saying — but based on everything we’ve seen and heard so far, there is definitely at least hope for something a little bit more.

