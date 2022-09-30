The Good Doctor season 6: Could it be the final season?

The premiere of The Good Doctor season 6 is coming to ABC in just a few days and with that, why not look ahead?

To be specific here, though, we’re not just talking about the events of Monday’s episode; rather, it’s high time to have a discussion about the long-term future. Is there a chance that we’re about to see the final chapter of the Freddie Highmore show?

Well, nothing has been announced suggesting that season 6 is the final one and for now, that gives us at least some measure of hope. While the ratings for the series have dropped over the years, you can make the same argument about almost EVERY show under the sun. We’re not overly concerned that we are almost at the end here in terms of commercial success. Remember that this is a show watched all over the world and a global audience of this scale is pretty darn hard to come by.

Now that we’ve noted that, we should also remind you that there are still a couple of complications. Financially, series do tend to get more and more expensive as they go along, and we do wonder if at some point that could be a concern. Also, you can’t do this show realistically without Highmore, or at least so we think. Then again, we never thought that there could be an iteration of Grey’s Anatomy without Ellen Pompeo on-camera, and we’re going to get that coming up.

The biggest reason for optimism

It’s pretty simple: The fact that ABC has already ordered a backdoor pilot for a spin-off in The Good Lawyer. They didn’t do this to replace one show with the other. If the new concept lands, we think there’s a chance for a shared universe here; wouldn’t that be exciting?

Do you think there is any chance that The Good Doctor season 6 could be the end of the road?

