Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we finally at the end of what has been a long, exhausting hiatus?

The past few weeks have definitely been eventful when it comes to the sketch show and the long-term future. Where do we start here? We suppose with the fact that this season is going to look and feel pretty different from what we’ve seen in the past. Eight cast members are gone, including heavy-hitters like Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon. (Pete Davidson was almost gone half of the time even before he left.) Meanwhile, there are four newcomers joining the cast, but we may be forced to wait a while until their impact is really felt.

In the end, the good news is that you will at least have a chance to see a new episode of SNL tonight at the standard run time. The premiere is finally here! It will feature host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar, and you can see the promo (if you haven’t already) below.

So what will this season look like with all of the changes in mind? We know that some things are going to be fundamentally different just because the people involved are different, but Lorne Michaels is still the main man behind the scenes and we don’t foresee some sort of big tonal shift here. The cold open will probably still be politically-based and we’ll get another version of Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che. We’re surprised, but grateful, that the two remain here so that we can continue to see some funny, absurd moments from them.

Remember that beyond even tonight’s episode, there are two more (at least) coming through the rest of October; there is a lot to look forward to!

