Snowfall season 6 premiere date: When will we find out?

We absolutely know that there are a lot of questions out there about a Snowfall season 6 premiere date — so when will we learn more about it?

The good news is that we know already that production is underway for the FX series’ final chapter. We know there’s at least a chance the show could launch in a similar timeframe as we’ve seen the past couple of years … though nothing is 100% guaranteed on this.

Here is what we can go ahead and say in regards to when an announcement could come out. Last year, FX made it clear on December 21 that the Damson Idris series would be premiering on Wednesday, February 23. In other words, just over two months in advance. This seems to be the norm for the bulk of cable shows out there, largely because if you’re the network, you want people talking about your program far in advance. It also gives people a chance to catch up if they are a little bit behind.

Because season 6 is the final season, we also tend to imagine the promo campaign is going to be a little more aggressive and for good reason. Just think for a moment about all the challenges that are ahead for Franklin Saint and most of the other main characters at the moment. Teddy is still moving forward with his plans to fund the war and based on how he’s treated Franklin, he’s made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t care who he hurts along the way. This is the show about a lot of things, but it’s becoming more and more clear that the pain of a community is near the top of the list.

What do you most want to see on Snowfall season 6, no matter when the show premieres?

