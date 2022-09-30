NCIS season 20 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Unearth’ sneak peeks!

As we prepare for NCIS season 20 episode 3 on CBS this Monday, it feels clear that we’re going to have one heck of a mystery. All early insight suggests that “Unearth” is going to be a story about artifacts and missing pieces from the past … but also one where a couple of important characters will be in jeopardy.

Also, did we mention that we’re going to be seeing a return appearance from Ducky? This is, after all, almost always a cause for celebration!

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and get into the sneak peeks below since there is a lot of interesting stuff worth discussing in regards to the case. First, we see a dead body at a cemetery, one that surprisingly, can’t be flipped over without three people teaming up to do so. What’s the issue here? As it turns out, the body is stuffed with stones — or specific artifacts, to say the least. Why would someone do this? They clearly expected the body to be found, so we have to think the same could be said for the objects within. To be specific, we also think that these people wanted NCIS in particular to find it, given that very few people would have a reason to come in contact with the body.

So who do you call in situations like this? The easy answer is Ducky, and we’re glad to see David McCallum is also coming back in this episode! This sneak peek allows Ducky to speak a little bit about some potential origins here, but it also includes a little bit featuring Alden Parker discussing The Little Mermaid, which for whatever reason Ducky is clueless about. It’s awkward, but also funny.

Finally, let’s get to the dangerous part of the episode — Dr. Grace is attacked! Who would do this? The final sneak peek puts the focus on this, as Torres finds her before getting into a dangerous confrontation with a masked individual.

