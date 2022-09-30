Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How far ahead will we know?

If you are like us, then you are probably off somewhere, desperately seeking some sort of Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+.

So when are we actually going to get it? Or, how far in advance will we actually know the real date? Both of these questions are worth diving into further, but let’s start with the latter.

Based on how Apple recently announced premiere dates for shows that are a month and a half / two months in advance, we tend to think we’ll know the start day for Ted Lasso at least 60 days ahead of time. Because this is one of the streaming service’s more-popular shows, we do tend to think that they will announce something a little bit earlier here. Why wouldn’t they? They want ample time to promote what could end up being the final season of this show. We do think there’s an acute awareness of this and there really should be, all things considered.

What this window means is that if season 3 does premiere in the winter / early spring, we could learn about a date in either November or December. We’d be stunned if come Christmas, there is still nothing out there from the folks at Apple. Give people something to look forward to during the hiatus! We understand that production has been delayed for a number of different reasons, but there are a lot of episodes that have already been filmed at this point; we tend to think that there is enough footage to at least put out there into a teaser.

We’re not sure that there is another show out there as anticipated as this one; why not go ahead and give fans something soon? The 45-60 range is the worst-case scenario when it comes to a date announcement. We could even get something before that!

