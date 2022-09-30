SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 promo: Bravo’s ‘death march’

This weekend is going to bring SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 over to Paramount+ — want to learn more about it now?

If you look below, you can see the latest promo that makes one thing very-much clear: The danger that Bravo Team is under as they embark on a new mission in Northern Syria. It’s also one that comes with a slight change in dynamics, as you’re going to see the debut in here of Omar. He may be a newcomer to Bravo, but he’s not a newbie SEAL. He has his own ways of doing things and, to the surprise of no one, that is going to clash here and there with what we see Jason and others want to do.

Do we think everyone will get on the same page in due time? Sure, mostly because in the end, everyone wants the same exact thing: Results.

While all of this is going on, the promo indicates that Clay will also have a role-of-sorts, albeit from afar. We recognize that this is going to be a really had transition for the guy, given that he was effectively forced out of doing the very thing he loves and that’s going to be a tough transition for him to deal with. He was going to leave Bravo anyone, but not in a way where an injury forced him out. We’re sure that Jason, Ray, and Sonny will be there for him, but it’s hard when simultaneously they are putting their lives on the line.

The most notable part of this promo of course comes from the end, where this mission is referred to as Bravo’s “death march.” There are two different meanings to this when you really think about it. This is commentary on the mission but beyond just that, the reality that Bravo could end up decommissioned based on this past episode.

What are you the most excited to see on SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 when it arrives on Paramount+?

