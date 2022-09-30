Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: Why 2023 seems likely

We understand that there have been people eager to get a Carnival Row season 2 premiere date for a LONG time, and we wish we could say something that would make the wait a little bit easier.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to do that at the moment, and it may also be increasingly unlikely that we see the show back for the remainder of the year. Why? Some of that is just due to how Amazon typically announces there dates many months in advance.

Earlier this week, the streaming service confirmed that the latest batch of Jack Ryan episodes will be premiering on December 21. Like Carnival Row, this is a show that has been on hiatus for an extremely long period of time, and also one that was considered to be one of Prime Video’s more important series. Is it still possible that Cara Delevingne and the rest of the cast could still come back earlier in the month? Sure, but we think that a date would have to be announced soon, and typically Amazon doesn’t premiere two of its big-budget shows so close to each other.

There are a multitude of reasons why we’ve been stuck waiting for such a long time in the first place, with the biggest one for now being the global health crisis delaying everything — this has been the cause for SO many stoppages or delays over the past few years. From there, you’ve also got a lengthy post-production window required for a show like this, and then also Amazon making sure they don’t air the series too close to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. There are big-budget shows, and then there is the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation, which is one of the most expensive and ambitious of all time.

For all of these reasons, an early 2023 start seems most likely … but we will wait and see what is decided in the end here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Carnival Row right now

Do you think it’s likely that a Carnival Row season 2 premiere date is going to come in 2023?

Be sure to share right now on the subject below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead that, of course, we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







