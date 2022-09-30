Shark Tank: Banana Phone, The Woobles, Turbo Trusser & more

Tonight Shark Tank is back with a new episode: Want to learn about a Banana Phone, The Woobles, Turbo Trusser, & Stealth Bros & Co.? We’ve got you covered.

Before we go any further here, we should note that we’re getting a normal episode of the series without a live component. Last week’s polarizing premiere was a one-off experiment. We’re glad they tried something new to drum up attention, but this is one of those shows that is better off taped in advance.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the official synopsis before getting into the products:

“1402” – First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Apex, North Carolina, who pitch their step-by-step kit made to teach beginners how to create cuddly and cute animal characters. Entrepreneurs from Bend, Oregon, banana-split their proceeds to support endangered gorillas with their fun Bluetooth-enabled accessory; while entrepreneurs from Canton, Ohio, hope to hook a Shark with their rapid trussing device designed to cook the perfect bird every time. An entrepreneur from Mays Landing, New Jersey, introduces his luxury supply company that provides convenient personal storage for medical necessities on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Now, let’s dive into all of the products themselves…

Turbo Trusser – This is a gadget that you basically attach to your chicken, turkey, or duck prior to cooking to ensure that the bird cooks evenly throughout. It’s less than $15, and to us, it feels like a product perfect for the infomercial world.

Stealth Bros & Co. – This is a pretty revolutionary idea that’s all about helping people in need with their medical necessities — while looking and feeling cool at the same time. They sell sharps containers and shuttles that are sleek, cool, and offer a sense of identity.

Banana Phone – Is this an investible company? We have no real idea, but it’s hilarious — the whole idea here is a bluetooth “banana” that can be connected to your smartphone and used as its own separate phone. The idea may be a joke, but it also supports gorilla conservation — also, Reese Witherspoon bought one.

The Woobles – If there is a slam-dunk product in this episode in terms of an investment, this is it: Crochet kits designed for beginnings that are easy, affordable, and produce some really adorable results. This is something that so many people may want to learn, but they may be concerned about accessibility. Well, be concerned no more!

