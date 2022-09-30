Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Any news in 2022?

We know that pretty much every fan of Virgin River out there wants a season 5 premiere date — and for a pretty good reason. Why wouldn’t they? The drama is one of Netflix’s most-popular shows, and we tend to think that they will do whatever they can to get the word out there as we approach its big return.

Unfortunately, the reality remains that it is probably not coming back this year, even if it’d be a wonderful surprise if it did. Remember that season 4 just premiered this past summer, and the vast majority of Netflix shows tend to have a year between seasons. There’s no reason to think that something different is going to be done this time around. We’re currently hoping for a season 5 launch in July and while that’s a long wait, think of it this way: It gives more people an opportunity to catch up on the show. Remember that is still one of the biggest hits that the streaming service has! It’s even more successful when you remember that it probably costs a fraction of Stranger Things or some of the other high-concept series out there.

So is it possible that we could get some premiere date news later this year, hyping up a start for the show next summer? Of course, that’d be a fantastic thing to get, but it’s pretty darn unlikely. Typically, networks and streaming services alike announce start dates a few months before a show comes back, and that’s why it makes the most sense realistically to see a Virgin River season 5 announce at some point in early-to-mid spring. This would give Netflix plenty of time to properly promote it, and on a timeline that is familiar to them.

Of course, we hope that the new season ends up living up to the first four seasons — for now, there’s plenty reason for optimism.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to Virgin River right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5 on Netflix, regardless of when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around — this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss anything else. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







