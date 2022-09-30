Jack Ryan season 3 trailer: When can we expect it?

Now that we’ve got an official Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date, can we anticipate a trailer soon?

At this point, we probably don’t have to tell you that this is something we want to see as soon as humanly possible, mostly because we have a sense of what it would look like already. The John Krasinski series is more or less an action movie stretched across several episodes, and of course we tend to think that there will be a lot of explosions, espionage, and chase scenes — and that’s just in a two-minute tease.

We recognize now that season 3 is coming back on December 21. We’re going to be waiting a good while to see the show, but we don’t think an official trailer is going to be that far down the road. Why would it be? Filming for season 3 wrapped a LONG time ago, so we tend to think there is plenty of time to get together something that viewers could sink their teeth into.

There’s also logistically a big reason to get that trailer out there: To market it during Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast. We know that the company paid a TON of money to get this NFL coverage and with that in mind, they may as well make the most of this chance to promote some other shows. Right now, they’re in the process of pushing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power super-hard. Why not go ahead and do something similar with Jack Ryan once the J.R.R. Tolkien epic wraps up for the season in just a couple of weeks?

We know that there’s been almost radio silence on the Jack Ryan front for a while, but we tend to think that by the time the show premieres, there will be so many trailers people could be tired of them.

