The Blacklist season 10: Is Cynthia Panabaker back?

Are you going to have a chance to see Cynthia Panabaker make another big return for The Blacklist season 10? Of course, there’s a reason to want that! She’s one of our favorite recurring characters, especially since she’s got such a complicated history with both Cooper and Reddington — two of the James Spader series’ most important characters.

Based on some new evidence, we do come bearing some good news: Deirdre Lovejoy will most likely be out, at least based on some new set information.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on THE BLACKLIST season 10 every Friday!

We won’t share any set photos or give anything major away here, but let’s just say that at some point in season 10, you will see a campaign event for the Senator. Why would she need that? Well, midterm elections are coming and odds are, the start of season 10 could be set this fall as opposed to early 2023 (when the show is actually premiering). Remember that Cynthia was actually appointed to her seat, so she hasn’t had a chance as of yet to run a proper campaign. This could be incredibly entertaining, but also dangerous since she’ll be out in public and there are always criminals/people in this world that hold a grudge.

Beyond Panabaker, remember that there are a few other familiar faces coming back this season as well. That includes the likes of Wujing, an iconic Blacklister who turned up at the end of season 9, and then also Brimley, whose return to the show was confirmed recently on social media. Odds are, there are plenty of other characters who will return, given that this show has one of the deepest benches out there.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, can we hope for an actual season 10 premiere date? Is that really too much to ask? Let’s hope not.

What do you want to see from Panabaker on The Blacklist season 10?

Are there any other familiar faces or recurring characters you’re interested in getting? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







