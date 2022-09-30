The Boys season 4 premiere date: 4 reasons for possible 2024 wait

We know that we’re going to be waiting for a long time to get The Boys season 4 premiere date Prime Video, let alone the chance to actually see the episodes. We certainly hope that everyone out there is patient, mostly because that could be required to get through the next several months.

Over the past couple of months, we know that a couple of different dates have been bandied about for the superhero show, whether it be late 2023 or early 2024. Of course we’d love to see the former but for the sake of this article, we should probably focus on why the latter is more realistic.

In the end, there are four reasons why a 2024 start makes the most sense — without further ado, let’s get more into them…

1. The long filming/post-production time – This is the biggest issue, especially with all of the visual effects that have to be incorporated here. There’s no guarantee the show will even be ready until early next year, regardless of whatever factors exist out there.

2. The upcoming Gen V spin-off – It’s coming at some point next year, so there is no need for Amazon to rush anything along at this point.

3. Finding the right window – Odds are, the streaming service wouldn’t want the show on during the holiday season where it could get lost. January or February, however, feel like perfect times for a broadcast where there’s little for people to do other than sit inside and watch TV.

4. More time for promotion – Hey, we do think that this show has a better marketing team than any other in the business. They can take advantage of that to create some fun stuff.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 on Amazon?

