Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7: More Symphony

We know that this weekend is going to bring back Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 after a short hiatus, and we’ve got some other good news to report, as well: Symphony is coming back!

In the image above, you can see the character back and having a conversation with Raq. It felt in a way that we could’ve seen the end of their story a little earlier this year, but we’re glad that the character has at least one more opportunity to shine here. Of course, the real question is why he’s back … and then also what other sort of problems could be coming his way. We certainly think that he’s not 100% out of the woods here just yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN videos every week!

The fundamental problem when it comes to Raq at the moment is pretty darn clear: She can’t really get too close to people. If she does, there’s a good chance that they die. It’s one of the sad inevitabilities that comes with this world and she just has to accept that … and that’s probably why it’s in Symphony’s best interest at this point to stay away. There are so many issues that he could run into just by staying in her orbit; he’s smart enough to be aware of them, so if something does happen he bears the responsibility as much as anyone.

Beyond what we’re seeing here with these two characters, a big theme for this upcoming episode is also going to be seeing how Lou Lou deals with death — in particular, a death that he caused. We know that he wanted to get Crown out of the picture, but how it happened is the sort of thing that could lead to some consequences down the road.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







