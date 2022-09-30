Succession season 4 premiere date: 5 reasons it will air in spring

We know that we’re going to be Succession season 4 premiere at some point in 2023 — and there’s a good chance it’ll be back in the spring. It’s what we are realistically hoping for, and there’s also some evidence that this will be 100% when it’s back.

So, for the sake of this article, we thought it would be useful to detail out some of what HBO is actively thinking about — and with that, reasons why the show is likely circling dates somewhere between March and May.

1. Production is still underway! – Filming on the new episodes first started a few months ago and because of that, it will not be wrapped up for a good while.

2. International locales – We know already that the show won’t just be working in New York City … and of course that adds more time to the filming window. Prepare accordingly.

3. HBO’s other upcoming shows – We could end up seeing The Last of Us as early as January, and we don’t think the network will air that show and Succession at the same time. Why? It just doesn’t make logistical sense. You want to spread out some of your top-tier programming to keep people subscribed.

4. Emmy considerations – HBO executive Casey Bloys said some time ago that Succession will be eligible for the 2023 show, and that means it will premiere before June. Clearly, they are already thinking about this as a key cog of their current plans.

5. A history of great ratings – Spring has proven to be a VERY lucrative time for HBO over the years. Remember that this is when the early seasons of Game of Thrones came on the air.

Hopefully, we’ll get some sort of date announcement either in late 2022 or early 2023. Fingers crossed on that!

