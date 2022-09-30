Young Sheldon season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Mary without church?

Following the season 6 premiere of Young Sheldon on CBS, we are absolutely set up for a pretty fascinating batch of stories. That’s especially true when you think for a moment about Mary, a woman who actively made the decision to leave the church in the premiere. She felt their judgment last season and with that, she is ready to steer her ship in a different direction.

So what direction will that be? The full season 6 premiere synopsis doesn’t give everything away, but it does set the stage for what lies ahead:

“Future Worf and the Margarita of the South Pacific” – Sheldon and Missy try to help the family’s finances. Also, Mary struggles to find her footing without the church, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 6 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So will Mary go back to the church in the near future? Don’t count on it. In a new postmortem interview with TVLine, executive producer Steve Holland had the following to say:

[The church story is] sort of the through line [of Season 6]. We know from Big Bang that Mary finds her way back to the church and ends up more religious than ever, but it gives us a chance to tell other stories and show some other sides to Mary’s character. She’s not just a religious scold. There’s a lot more to her, and we’re having a really good time exploring that.

One of the things that remains continuously exciting about this show is even though we know where Sheldon’s story goes, there is still room in here for a few surprises here and there. That’s especially the case when it comes to Sheldon’s siblings, who were barely in the original series and there are plenty of questions out there about them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Young Sheldon right now

What did you think about the Young Sheldon season 6 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







