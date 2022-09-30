Call the Midwife spoilers: 2022 Christmas Special tease!

We’ve been waiting a long time now for more content from the world of Call the Midwife but this week, the series delivered!

As so many of you know, it is an annual tradition for the BBC One / PBS series to deliver a Christmas Special. The show manages to bring out all the joy that comes with the holiday season, while also not shying away from some of the hardships and stresses. These specials are often standalone, but they serve as a prelude-of-sorts to everything that we see in the new season.

So what’s going to be coming on this particular special? Many details are still forthcoming, but you can at least get a tease of some of the fun below! In this imagine you can see some of your favorite midwives engaging in a snowball fight back during the special’s production earlier this year. It still remains funny to us that the cast and crew have to film these specials months away from the actual holiday, but isn’t getting yourself into the holiday spirit a part of being a performer?

We’re of course thrilled especially to see Trixie back after Helen George was gone for a stretch on maternity leave last season. We’ve seen some of these characters (take Lucille) endure so much hardship as of late, so we would love for this season to be the one that brings about some more joy. Sure, we’re well-aware that this is a drama that fancies itself on some teary-eyed viewers, we still think you can add a few happy moments here and there!

This special should air on Christmas Day, both in the USA and in Great Britain.

