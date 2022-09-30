Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6: Galadriel’s fate

Following The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 6, you may be wondering one simple thing: Is Galadriel dead? She’s been established arguably as the lead character in this story and yet, she was engulfed in fire and smoke in the closing minutes of this week’s story on Prime Video.

With more shows, it would be fair to assume that this character was 100% gone for good; however, this is no ordinary show, and Galadriel is no ordinary character. J.R.R. Tolkien has created a very specific portrait for these characters, and of course any book reader knows that this character is alive in the time of Frodo Baggins.

So if Galadriel survives and it is so obviously so, why create this cliffhanger? The answer to that is a little bit complicated. Even with immortal elves, you do still want to create a version of danger; otherwise, there are no stakes in the story. Also, you want to be able to carve out this crisis so that Galadriel’s drive to destroy Sauron only intensifies, even to the point where she loses a further part of herself. You can already see this character playing through some of these emotional and moral dilemmas, so where will she be by the end of the season?

The tricky and somewhat tragic thing about where we are right now is knowing full well that Sauron is not destroyed in this story; instead, all we could be hoping for is an era of relative peace. Yet, there’s a good chance we’re not going to see that just yet. We know what we’re building towards when it comes to the rings, just as we know there’s no hope for tranquility anytime soon based on those epic final moments.

