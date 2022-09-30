Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that there are a lot of reasons to be excited for season 6 already, based on the info out there. Take, for example, that filming for the premiere took place in Thailand. The producers have never shied away from making this show into something episode, and they will do so yet again with “Thai Hard.” (The title there is FAR from a coincidence.)

Now, we do get to some of the unfortunate news: We are going to be waiting a while to see what lies ahead. There is no new episode tonight, as the premiere is currently set for October 7. Why make us wait so long this time? This could be a deliberate marketing strategy for CBS, as they know that fewer viewers are available early on in the fall when temperatures are still nice outside. This is a calculated risk, but it absolutely is one we’re excited to see play out further.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 6 premiere synopsis below:

“Thai Hard” – During a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand’s premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo and his former military buddy Joe (guest star Sean Maguire) stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin, on the season premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just in case this is not enough for you, we’ve also got the newly-released season 6 promo below! We like to think that this is a good way to set the stage for what lies ahead — an action-packed and dangerous batch of episodes from top to bottom.

