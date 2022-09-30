The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5: Is Janine an x-factor?

We don’t think we can state enough how badly we want to see Janine have a huge role in The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 — let alone the rest of the season. There is SO much that we want to dive into here from top to bottom!

Let’s begin here by noting where Madeline Brewer’s character left off at the end of this past episode: She was able to get through to Aunt Lydia, who actually seems intent now on trying to improve the lives of the handmaids under her care. She may not have been able to successfully appeal to Commander Lawrence, but there are some other things she could accomplish — and Janine could be at the center of many of them.

For most of this season, survival has been Janine’s goal first and foremost and we understand that. After all, this is a woman who has gone through unspeakable stuff and has somehow survived. Following this latest near-death experience, though, this may represent the character realizing that it’s time to make a change, even if it’s a small one. We could see her being more proactive in the welfare of other handmaids, and then also someone to advise and hopefully improve Aunt Lydia further.

Do we expect her to become a full-on, violent revolutionary right away? Probably not, largely because she seems to take baby steps rather than big leaps forward. Yet, if she can buy her time and prepare those around her for a different future, then she could prove to be a huge factor in a long-term change within this country. She is one of the most important people for the endgame of this series — provided, of course, that she makes it there. For now, we remain optimistic.

What role do you think Janine will have moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5?

