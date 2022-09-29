The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Fairytale’ details

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 is airing on Hulu next week, and we have to say that we’re already a little nervous. After all, this is an episode titled “Fairytale”! How can you see that and think that everything is going to be neat or cheerful? This feels like the ultimate misdirect.

The good news entering this installment is that June and Luke may be on the same page in a way that they haven’t been in a rather long time. Unfortunately, this could end up being some of the only good news that we have to share right now.

To get a little more info, go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

June and Luke embark on a dangerous quest. Serena gets to know her new hosts.

We know that Luke may be feeling newly-empowered to find Hannah after how Serena taunted him, but the idea of him and June going down to Gilead on their own is incredibly risky — if that is where the two are going. June is one of the most wanted people on the planet there, and there may be only so much that they can evade trouble.

As for Serena, we know that she will be staying with a woman in Mrs. Wheeler who clearly admires her on a certain level. She may find a little bit of safety in having a supporter on her side, but it also just feels like her “safe house” is actually just a normal house. How much safety is that really going to provide? It doesn’t feel like that much if June or someone else decides to jump forward and take her on directly.

