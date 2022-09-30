Why did William Petersen and Jorja Fox leave CSI: Vegas? In the wake of tonight being the season 2 premiere, that question will be out there.

We know sometimes with cast departures, there can be a certain degree of controversy. However, there’s nothing altogether messy here. The absence of Petersen and Fox is something that we’ve known about for a little while; heck, we’ve known about William’s absence since the show was renewed. The original series star only signed on to do a single season, (He will remain on board as an executive producer.)

As for Fox, she had a decision to make as to whether or not to come back for season 2, and she decided to say goodbye for a fitting reason that has a lot to do with Grissom and Sara’s relationship. In a series of posts on Twitter earlier this year, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together … Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!”

So while these two performers are not going to be on-screen for season 2 (pending some surprise), we do think the door is always open for some sort of reprisal. Neither Grissom nor Sara were killed off. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds…

