CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A Halloween mystery

Do you want to learn a little bit more about CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 2 next week? Even though the show is just now coming back on the air, we’re going to see it dive into holiday territory almost right away. In particular, we’re talking about Halloween!

When you really think about it, there are very few crime dramas out there that can celebrate October 31 in the way that this one can. The cases themselves are naturally creepy, and that’s without even getting into the Las Vegas setting and how that can be worked in somewhat easily. This upcoming episode is going to feature a haunted house, but it’s one that could be a little more garish than first meets the eye.

To get a little more information all about that, check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“The Painted Man” – As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real dead body. Also, Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For those unaware, the plan for season 2 right now appears to be relatively similar to what we got the first go-around. by that, we mean mostly that there is going to be a long-term story paired in some way with a number of case-of-the-week plots. Most of those could be reserved for the team, while Catherine is clearly going to have the narrative that lasts for most of this season, similar to what we had with Grissom and Sara back in season 1.

