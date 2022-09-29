Law & Order season 22 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Vicious Cycle’

Next week on NBC you’ll have a chance to dive into Law & Order season 22 episode 3 — want to know more about that now?

The first thing that we should note here is that the title for this episode is “Vicious Cycle,” and this is not something that hints at altogether great things coming up. It also suggests that there is a problem here that is ongoing. This is an episode that begins with a murder case, but it’s one that will become increasingly complicated and messy as time goes on.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 22 episode 3 synopsis with other insight all about the future:

When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses; Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that there are a few different surprises that we’re going to have a chance to see, especially since this is the sort of show that needs to work on giving us some things that we’ve never seen before. That is hard when you’ve got a decades-long franchise, but it is absolutely important that you find a way to figure that out! It’s especially important no given that this show is doing entirely its own thing at this point; while there may be a few crossovers here and there, we have a hard time thinking that there is going to be anything on the same level to what we saw back in the three-hour premiere event.

Also, we hope we’re getting more opportunities to learn about Shaw; understanding him will be critical to the long-term success this time around.

