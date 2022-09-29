Blue Bloods season 13: See Donnie Wahlberg, cast in key art

CBS has released the full key art for Blue Bloods season 13 and we would say, in general, that parts of it are familiar.

Above, you can see a new image hyping up the upcoming season, and it is one that (of course) features Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan front and center. This is something that the show has done for multiple years on end, but we like how much his three children are prominently featured here. Think along the lines of Erin (Bridget Moynahan), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), and Jamie (Will Estes). This is a good reminder that Blue Bloods is an ensemble show, and that these four are going to constitute the overall core of the series. Each one brings something important to the show.

In particular, we also think that all four characters could have some exciting/fun stories coming up. So where do we even begin?

Erin – Her running for District Attorney could be the jumping-off point for a lot of drama across the board, or that’s at least something we’re expecting since it is such a big, serialized story that could carry through at least November.

Frank – How will he handle being the father of a new DA, and also the Commissioner of the NYPD? There will be questions about conflicts of interest and so much more, so the situation could be even more delicate than it’s been in the past.

Danny – Most of our questions right now are tied to his friendship with Baez, who has just adopted a baby. What sort of advice will he give, and how funny will it be?

Jamie – Finally, we’ve already learned that the character is shot in the premiere. How will that impact his long-term future? We don’t think he will die, but there could be other consequences.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods, including a promo for the upcoming premiere

What are you most excited to check out on Blue Bloods season 13?

Let us know right now in the comments! Also, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







