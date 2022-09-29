The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers: Changes to Carol’s story

When The Walking Dead season 11 returns to AMC next month, it is easy to say there is a LOT going on. Remember that there are only eight episodes to go, and there are a lot of stories that need to be wrapped up.

Beyond just that, though, we also know that a number of adjustments had to be made in the wake of Melissa McBride bowing out of the Carol / Daryl spin-off that was previously planned. While it does still appear that McBride has a future in this franchise following the end of the flagship show, it’s a little more ambiguous than it used to be.

Speaking to TVLine, Angela Kang confirmed that the Walking Dead plans for Carol did change after the spin-off news broke, and also hinted that there are a lot of other things that have changed over time:

“So many circumstances changed over the course of this. For one thing, the transition to spinoff was supposed to happen long ago. So obviously, the plan that we originally had for how the series ended with her changed as well … [Carol’s] story is not done. We’re just going to repeat that as a refrain: Her story is not over. There were just challenges.”

How the show tackles some of those challenges will be interesting to see and, in general, we think that The Walking Dead may be one of the hardest shows to end out of any other there because of the larger universe. Remember that you still have to set up the spin-off for Daryl, and the same goes for the one with Negan and Maggie. A few characters probably won’t get out of all of this alive, and then there is everything with the Commonwealth that needs to be resolved. The biggest strength of this series at times is the vast world that exists for these characters, but that is also what makes tying it up so difficult. It’s fair to say not everyone will like the ending, but that’s not a slight on Kang or anyone else; that’s just the way of the TV world with series finales.

Related – Get more news on The Walking Dead now, including more on the eventual end

What do you want to see from Carol on The Walking Dead season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







