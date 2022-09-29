Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Another sign of long wait

Just in case you needed more evidence that a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date is still a good ways away, we got it today via Apple TV+.

Today, the network revealed the premiere dates for a number of their other series, including The Mosquito Coast (November 4), Mythic Quest (November 11), Slow Horses (December 2), and finally Little America (December 9). This is great news for fans of all of these shows, but we tend to think this is confirmation that the Jason Sudeikis series is not coming on the air until at least mid-December, but most likely later than that. After all, airing the premiere close to Christmas is probably not something Apple really wants to do, given that it will probably be swallowed up by the holiday season in some obvious/substantial manner.

The indications as of late suggest that season 3 is most likely going to have a winter or spring 2023 release at this point, with the reasoning being tied to a number of behind-the-scenes delays. Filming has been going on now for over six months, and that’s pretty unusual for a 12-episode comedy series that has episodes typically ranging from 30 to 45 minutes. There are a number of reasons for this including logistical challenges and rewrites, but we continue to hold some measure of confidence that this is all worthwhile in the end. We think Sudeikis and the entire team are aware of the pressure they have to give viewers a satisfying conclusion — provided of course that season 3 is the end.

The most frustrating part of all of this right now is simply that there is very little intel out there about season 3 at all — we’ve yet to see a teaser, let alone some official photos. Apple has kept very much a tight lid on the whole operation, as has the studio in Warner Bros. TV.

