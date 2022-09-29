Jesse Lee Soffer leaving Chicago PD; how will Jay Halstead leave?

In the event you did not know, Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago PD at some point this season. Not only that, but this exit could come sooner rather than later.

If you look below, you can see a promo for the episode titled “A Good Man,” which does suggest that serious consequences could be coming in the direction of at least one member of Intelligence. In particular, Jay Halstead is at the center of it. Is he taking the fall for something he did, or something Voight did? He’s been spending a lot more time with Jason Beghe’s character, which isn’t exactly a good thing since he could be spending that time with his wife instead.

Halstead is struggling and in some ways, we get that. He’s been at this job for a long time and he carries with him a lot of pain. However, we still think that a guy like Jay has to know there’s a right and wrong way to handle some of that pain. He’s a little lost in an abyss right now, and we hope that there’s a way to bring him back into the light. Hailey could be a way to do that, given that she knows him inside and out and loves him dearly.

The hard thing to reconcile is how difficult it is to imagine a pleasant reason for Halstead to be written off the show. You can’t have Upton depart with him, since then you are losing two series regulars at once. You don’t want the character to die, but it’s also hard to see him alive and abandoning his family. Could he get incarcerated and spend the rest of the show in prison? Sure, but that’s not going to make anyone happy.

Jay’s future is the ultimate conundrum, and that is why we are bracing for the worst.

Related – Get some more news related to Chicago PD and Jesse’s exit right now

What do you think is coming on Chicago PD season 10 episode 3, and could it be Jesse Lee Soffer’s final episode?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







