Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that so many shows are now back on TV, so why not the Tom Selleck drama?

Well, consider this the part now where we share the good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, we should get it over with that we are still not going to get a new episode tonight. Blue Bloods is returning on Friday, October 7, which is actually the latest premiere date we’ve seen with this show for a season not severely impacted by the global health crisis. This could be a sign that we’re sticking with another 20-episode order; or, it’s just CBS hedging that more people are going to be inside on Friday nights when temperatures are going to cool down a little bit.

So while you wait for the premiere titled “Keeping the Faith,” why not get some more details? The promo for this episode (see below) suggests that Jamie Reagan gets shot, and you can also see the attached synopsis for more:

“Keeping the Faith” – The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney, on the season 13 premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stacy Keach returns as Archbishop Kearns, Will Hochman guest stars as Joe Hill and Peter Hermann guest stars as Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle.

Do we think Jamie will survive? Most likely, but there could be changes coming for not only him, but several of the Reagans. Remember that Erin’s election could also put even more scrutiny on the family, and there’s potential for a lot of drama.

What do you most want to see on the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere?

Do you wish the show was on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

In this line of work — ANYTHING can happen. Don't miss the season premiere of #BlueBloods Friday, October 7th on @CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/zSSjAgVON6 — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) September 23, 2022

