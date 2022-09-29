Chicago Fire season 11 episode 2: The mystery of Carver’s scar

We had a feeling entering Chicago Fire season 11 episode 2 that we would have a chance to learn a few new things about Sam Carver.

However, the big surprise here was more along the lines of what we did not learn: How he got that massive scar on his arm. It’s a huge part of who he is, clearly, but he doesn’t want to talk about it — really to the point where he lied at first about how he got it.

Check out the promo for next week: Is someone going to die?

At the end of the episode, Kidd told him that if he ever lied to her again, she would no longer want him on the truck. However, he still didn’t come clean about what happened!

This is one of those rare occasions within the world of TV where, strangely, we can see both sides to what is going on here. Kidd hates being lied to, and she’s had a LOT of issues with Carver that date back to a past the two had with the Academy. Yet, if the scar is not impacting Carver’s job than in the end, he can choose to keep it quiet.

The question at the moment here is just why Carver is so protective of the secret. We know there’s a case to be made that this is all because of something dark that he’s done, but it may not actually be that at all. This could just be something emotional that he doesn’t want to think about, or a deep trauma from his past that puts him in a dark place. He may not be a bad person and instead, a really guarded one. This whole situation could prove to be a really important one for Stella as a leader, as she may need to understand further that not everyone will be willing to share their secrets. For some people, it’s a little more of a process.

What did you think about the events of Chicago Fire season 11 episode 2 over on NBC?

What do you think we’re going to learn about Carver’s scar moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: NBC.)

