Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: What the recent news means

In a perfect world, we would be getting an official Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at some point in the immediate future.

After all, it is clear that Showtime wants the series in the press as much as humanly possible! Earlier this week, we reported on a new character entering the world of the show this season. (To be specific, within the wilderness timeline.) Now, there’s another bit of news that is well worth getting into.

According to a new report from Deadline, Kevin Alves has been upped to series regular for the upcoming season as Travis Martinez, the very important character who has ties to a lot of the leading ladies in the past. Unfortunately, we already know what happened to him in the present, and that makes us wonder a lot of how the character gets from point A to point B. The good news is that he survives the wilderness, but there is a lot of terrible stuff that happens even after the fact.

We imagine that there’s going to be a lot of other announcements over the next couple of months about the second season, mostly because it benefits Showtime to keep it in the press. We think they understand how important an opportunity this is for them following the Emmy nominations — also, we think that the viewership for the show is steadily growing. It’s got a chance to become a true breakout hit when it comes back.

So when will it come back?

We think the network very-much wants it back in late winter or early spring; it mostly just comes down to whether or not the show will be ready in post-production at that time.

