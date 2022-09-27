Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Who is new character Crystal?

Yellowjackets season 2 has just brought another person into its world, and it looks like they could have a fascinating bond with Misty.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Malaysian actress Nuha Jes Izman is going to be a recurring guest star on the upcoming season premiering next year. Her role is that of Crystal, described as “a member of the JV squad and a hard-core theater enthusiast who makes the dubious decision to bond with Misty.” The report notes that in some form, she will be “essential” to the plot.

Judging from the actress’ age, it is fair to assume that this is a character important to the past; she may be one of those characters who just so happened to be on the plane but you didn’t quite see. The producers gave themselves a mechanism to do that in the first season by only focusing on a handful of people. (The only other possibility is that we see some of the younger actors after their time in the wilderness.)

If this character does have a connection to Misty, that could prove interesting in itself given the fact that this character was an outcast from the rest of the team in season 1. She thought about the world differently and was often mistreated for it. She’s a huge wild-card in the past, though we know she survives the wilderness — after all, she is played by Christina Ricci in the present!

Filming for Yellowjackets season 2 will continue in British Columbia until we get around to February. Odds are, this isn’t the only major casting news that we’re going to get moving forward.

