Survivor 43 episode 3 preview: Gabler & Dwight’s revenge!

As we prepare for Survivor 43 episode 3 on CBS, there is one thought running immediately through our minds: How do you top tonight? We had one of the crazier lead-ups and Tribal Councils we’ve seen in a while, and it was all because of a set of beads.

Or, was it? The hilarious thing was that technically, Cody could’ve had no vote tonight and it wouldn’t have mattered thanks to Justine and Noelle splitting the vote.

As we move forward now into next week’s new episode, revenge could be on the menu. For Dwight, he’s upset about the fact that Jesse didn’t vote the way that he thought he would. They had an island marriage! What in the world happened? Jesse has shown himself to be a good player so far, but he may have also burned people a little earlier than he really needed to.

Meanwhile, over on the Baka tribe Gabler is mad after he learns that his stuff was searched so that the truth about his idol could be revealed. Gabler may be in his own world sometimes, but he’s no dummy: This means there was real interest in voting him off at some point soon. We’ve seen already a real gender-based divide on this tribe, and the problem for the women is that they are outnumbered by the men. They have to consider that and be concerned but for now, they still seem to be operating with this feeling that they are a-okay and the guys will be easy to manipulate down the road.

Overall…

We really enjoy the cast and this season so far! The twists are working a little bit better and beyond just that, we appreciate how the first two episodes have been a bit longer. It’s given us a chance to get to know some of the players better.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor, including more on what transpired tonight

What do you think we’re going to be seeing moving into Survivor 43 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







