Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: December fears

Are we going to be stuck waiting until December to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere over at Starz? Well, there’s a lot to think about here! Starz keeps announcing premiere dates for a number of their other shows (including Dangerous Liaisons in November) and yet, there’s still nothing on the Michael Rainey Jr. series. It’s also worth noting that BMF season 2 is coming in January; we know that, and yet very little still on the future of Ghost.

So with all of this information in mind, it may be worthwhile to dive further into this long wait; not only that, but how long it could last.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN videos every week!

One thing that is clear right now is that Starz has a ton of upcoming shows. The BMF Documentary, Dangerous Liaisons, and Step Up are all coming over the next few months. Where would Ghost even factor in to all of that?

there is also another interesting notion to think about: Starz may be trying to space out the three shows in the overall Power universe a little bit. Remember that originally, there were supposed to be four different shows here in Ghost, Raising Kanan, Force, and Influence. However, things changed a little bit when Influence was effectively canceled. The remaining three shows could be restructured a little bit moving forward. It’s at least something that we should think about a little bit.

Another thing to remember

Filming for Ghost is already at an end for the season. At this point, it’s not an issue of the episodes not being ready; instead, it’s just about finding the place for it to air that makes the most sense.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







