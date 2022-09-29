House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7: ‘Driftmark’ theories

This weekend is going to bring House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7 to HBO and in true network fashion, they aren’t revealing much.

However, there are at least a few things that can be said here based on the title alone: “Driftmark.” As fans of the George R.R. Martin universe know, this is where House Velaryon seats. It’s an incredibly important place in Westeros, and it is in between King’s Landing and Dragonstone — these three locations have all proved to be really essential to everything so far this season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos every Sunday night!

So why would Driftmark matter so much in episode 7? It could be due to rising tensions between House Velaryon and House Targeryan. Remember here that Laena is dead; she allowed herself to be set on fire via dragon in one of the show’s most shocking moments. Don’t you think that Corlys and others are going to have a LOT to say after the fact here? Then, you have the relationship between Laenor and Rhaenyra, which is barely a relationship at all.

Given King Viserys’ declining health and also the uncertainty of the next heir, we do have a feeling that House Velaryon will prove to be rather important. We’re also pretty sure at this point that there are going to be some epic battles coming involving dragons and varying factions. The show moved forward to this time period for a very specific reason; it is one of the reasons why it is such a blessing that Martin is a part of the show behind the scenes. He is able to impart a lot of wisdom here that the show would not have access to otherwise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to House of the Dragon right now

What are you excited to see on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7, based on the title alone?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you won’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







